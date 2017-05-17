Brief standoff on Sandy Hill Blvd. ends with one arrest
Police said around 8:45 a.m. an officer noticed a man driving a gray SUV with an expired registration. Officers said the man driving the vehicle refused to pull over and lead police on a chase to a home off the 6000 block of Sandy Hill Boulevard in Wichita Falls.
Read more at KAUZ.
