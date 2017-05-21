Bill limiting windfarms near military posts up for vote
The legislation would limit the ability of local government to offer tax breaks for projects that could affect military aviation. Bill limiting windfarms near military posts up for vote The legislation would limit the ability of local government to offer tax breaks for projects that could affect military aviation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking a Farting Lactating Man
|May 16
|Fartmales
|2
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr '17
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC