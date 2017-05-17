BBB: Scam is targeting local businesses with purchase of ad space
The Better Business Bureau has received reports from Wichita Falls area businesses about a scam going on in the area. The scammers are saying they are putting together an MSU Visitors Guide or claiming to represent Notre Dame and are selling ad space on book covers.
