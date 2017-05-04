6 Around Town: Dam Run at Lake Wichita Park
The Dam Run is Saturday at Lake Wichita Park, in Thursday's 6 Around Town; Jason Slagle of the Wichita Falls Runner Club spoke to Chris Horgen about this event. There will be a 5k run/walk, 10K run, even a half marathon.
