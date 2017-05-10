6 Around Town: Cajun Fest

If you're looking for some great Cajun food or you just want to have a great time, then check out Cajun Fest on Saturday. It is in Downtown Wichita Falls, tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the gate.

