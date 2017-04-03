Wichita Falls city leaders continue proactive approach on strategic plan
Two weeks ago, some Wichita Falls city officials expressed concern about how proactive the city would be in implementing their strategic plan. "Strategic planning is important because if you don't take the time to look at where you are going, a lot of times you can get distracted and start working on things that may not be as high a priority," Deputy City Manager, Jim Dockery said.
