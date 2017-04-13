Wichita Falls child care center where...

Wichita Falls child care center where a baby was left behind by staff, police say.

It was a terrifying time for a Wichita Falls family Wednesday night, as police say they are investigating a case of an abandoned baby at the Martin Luther King Junior Day Care Center on Smith Street. The infant's mother said the baby's father went to pick the child up around 5 p.m. and staff members told him the infant had already been picked up.

