WFPD release suspect wanted in connection to Polk Street burglary
Wichita Falls Police have released the name of a man they said is wanted in connection with the burglary in the 300 block of Polk Street that left an elderly man unconscious and injured. Wichita Falls Police said the Willie Wall, 83, arrived home a little before noon in the 300 block of Polk Street and found three people in his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC