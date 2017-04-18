WFISD Career Education Center grand opening is announced
The grand opening of the Career Education Center is going to be held late this summer. It is slated for Tuesday, August 8th at 8:30 a.m. The building was erected from the ground up at 500 E. Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC