WF city council approves resolution for "Click-it or Ticket" grant
Money to participate in the "Click it or Ticket" campaign is likely on the way to the city of Wichita Falls. The grant is worth $108,000 and it will allow the city to take part in the campaign sponsored by TxDOT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
|snitching
|Mar 25
|Guest
|2
|Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov...
|Mar 22
|Gay Peace on Earth
|2
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC