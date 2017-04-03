WF city council approves resolution f...

WF city council approves resolution for "Click-it or Ticket" grant

Money to participate in the "Click it or Ticket" campaign is likely on the way to the city of Wichita Falls. The grant is worth $108,000 and it will allow the city to take part in the campaign sponsored by TxDOT.

