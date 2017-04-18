VIDEO: WFPD release video of possible suspect in Polk Street burglary
Wichita Falls Police have released video they said is of a possible suspect in the burglary that happened on Polk Street on Monday. Wichita Falls Police said the man arrived home a little before noon in the 300 block of Polk Street and found three people in his home.
