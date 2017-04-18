VIDEO: WFPD release video of possible...

VIDEO: WFPD release video of possible suspect in Polk Street burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KAUZ

Wichita Falls Police have released video they said is of a possible suspect in the burglary that happened on Polk Street on Monday. Wichita Falls Police said the man arrived home a little before noon in the 300 block of Polk Street and found three people in his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
United regional (Jun '16) Apr 13 Boogy 3
snitching Apr 12 cash me owside 3
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) Apr 6 Sand man 4
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers Apr 1 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11) Mar 25 Amy 6
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC