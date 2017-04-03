TRIDE offers free rides for unemployed individuals seeking employment
A ride-sharing company that runs in Wichita Falls and Lawton is offering free rides for those who are unemployed and need a way to get to job interviews. The Tulsa-based company TRIDE is offering the free rides to all unemployed people in Wichita Falls, Lawton, Tulsa, Austin, Corpus Christi and Bartlesville.
