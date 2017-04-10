Traffic coming from I-44 to TX-325 Spur is blocked
UPDATE: All southbound traffic on TX-325 Spur coming from I-44 from is blocked and will be for at least the next few hours. ========================================= Wichita Falls Police are working to clear the scene of an accident on TX-325 Spur just before the Beverly Drive Exit in Wichita Falls.
