Toy rifle leads to a man's arrest in Wichita Falls
Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening officers were called out to a home in the 2100 block of Avenue E. Witnesses told police a man had walked into the home, took a rifle and then took off in a beige Chevrolet Impala. The homeowner was contacted and told police they did not know Esparza and he was not given permission to be in their home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
|snitching
|Mar 25
|Guest
|2
|Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov...
|Mar 22
|Gay Peace on Earth
|2
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC