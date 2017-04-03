Toy rifle leads to a man's arrest in ...

Toy rifle leads to a man's arrest in Wichita Falls

Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening officers were called out to a home in the 2100 block of Avenue E. Witnesses told police a man had walked into the home, took a rifle and then took off in a beige Chevrolet Impala. The homeowner was contacted and told police they did not know Esparza and he was not given permission to be in their home.

