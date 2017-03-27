Texoma saddles up for the Old West

Texoma saddles up for the Old West

As the great cowboy legend John Wayne said, "nobody ever saw a cowboy on the psychiatrist's chair but Wichita Falls residents did see them in town Saturday for the Cowboy True Arts Festival. "What helped kind of revive the Texas economy at that time was actually a lot of the cattle drives," Eric Abercrombie from the Forth Griffin State Historic Site said.

