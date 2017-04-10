Texas woman gets 18 years for hiring ...

Texas woman gets 18 years for hiring hit-man to kill daughtera s boyfriend

A Wichita Falls mother accepted a plea deal for her involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme where she and her husband tried to kill their daughter's boyfriend. Monday morning, she accepted a plea bargain for the lesser charge of criminal solicitation of murder.

