Texas man admits driving car with no brakes or booster seats after crash that hurt 2 kids

A driver was arrested after causing a pileup in which he admitted driving two children around Wichita Falls in a car without brakes or safety seats.The children, ages 3 and 5, were hospitalized after Saturday's crash near Kell and Kemp boulevards, according to the Times Record News.Dekendrick Cortreal Young, 28, was booked on two counts of child endangerment. He has since been released after posting bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.