Texas man admits driving car with no ...

Texas man admits driving car with no brakes or booster seats after crash that hurt 2 kids

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A driver was arrested after causing a pileup in which he admitted driving two children around Wichita Falls in a car without brakes or safety seats.The children, ages 3 and 5, were hospitalized after Saturday's crash near Kell and Kemp boulevards, according to the Times Record News.Dekendrick Cortreal Young, 28, was booked on two counts of child endangerment. He has since been released after posting bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
United regional (Jun '16) Mon Jessy 2
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) Apr 6 Sand man 4
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers Apr 1 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11) Mar 25 Amy 6
snitching Mar 25 Guest 2
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC