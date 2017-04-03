Texas Cattle Raisers Testify in Support of SB 740 for Eminent Domain Reform
The bill, authored by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, takes several steps to protect private property owners from abuse in the eminent domain process whereby land is taken by private corporations and government entities for the "public good." Clayton Henry, a rancher from Wichita Falls, testified in favor of SB 740 on behalf of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association .
