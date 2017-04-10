Spring Fever at WF Museum of Art

Spring Fever at WF Museum of Art

Some special guests of the Wichita Falls Museum of Art stopped by the Newschannel 6 studios on Wednesday to talk about their next event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the museum. On Saturday, April 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. is the Spring Fever.

