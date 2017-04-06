Scores arrested, narcotics seized in Lubbock-based DPS investigation

Scores of people were arrested as investigators seized numerous weapons, vehicles and narcotics during a Texas Department of Public Safety-led operation in Lubbock that ended on March 30. Following the two-week operation in Lubbock, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls, 45 people were arrested as the investigation focused on the apprehension and vehicle theft in the area, according to DPS Lt. Bryan Witt.

