Retired Lawton Firefighter remembers ...

Retired Lawton Firefighter remembers 'Terrible Tuesday'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

On April 10th, 1979 a total of 8 tornadoes ripped through Texoma, killing 56 people, injuring thousands and leaving more than 20,000 families homeless. One twister, an F4 tore through Wichita Falls, Texas and an F3 tornado hit Lawton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
United regional (Jun '16) 14 hr Jessy 2
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) Apr 6 Sand man 4
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers Apr 1 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11) Mar 25 Amy 6
snitching Mar 25 Guest 2
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC