Relay For Life is set for June

Jackie Bush of Relay for Life in Wichita Falls came by the Newschannel 6 studios on Tuesday to get us ready for the big event. It will be on Friday, June 2nd from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. at the MPEC.

