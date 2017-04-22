Rapist from Dallas 'will never see the light of day' after molesting teen
A convicted rapist from Dallas is headed back to prison for good after being sentenced to back-to-back life sentences for raping a 13-year-old girl. Ronald Ray Chappell, who now lives in Crowell, was convicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after a two-day trial this week, reports the Times Record News in Wichita Falls .
