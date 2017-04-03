Popular dating site accused of mislea...

Popular dating site accused of misleading members

The B.B.B. has received complaints about match.com and their auto-billing services, stemming from what they think is just a one time fee. "The disclosure that they are going to auto bill and set up a reoccurring charge is buried really deep down, three or four pages deep in the box that you are checking to agree," Monica Horton, President of the Wichita Falls B.B.B. said.

