Officer rushed to hospital following accident on Kemp
A Wichita Falls Police Officer is in the hospital after his motorcycle was hit by a car on Kemp Blvd Friday. Southbound Kemp Blvd and one lane on the northbound side were closed until just after 12:30 p.m. so crews could gather evidence and clear the scene.
