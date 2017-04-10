Officer rushed to hospital following ...

Officer rushed to hospital following accident on Kemp

11 hrs ago

A Wichita Falls Police Officer is in the hospital after his motorcycle was hit by a car on Kemp Blvd Friday. Southbound Kemp Blvd and one lane on the northbound side were closed until just after 12:30 p.m. so crews could gather evidence and clear the scene.

