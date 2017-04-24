Nearly $3,000 was raised by the Comba...

Nearly $3,000 was raised by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: KAUZ

A Vietnam War Memorial sculpture is one step closer to coming to Lake Wichita in Wichita Falls after an unlikely partnership held a fundraising cookout. But after partnering up with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association they were able to raise nearly $3,000; bringing the total amount collected to just over $150,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
United regional (Jun '16) Apr 13 Boogy 3
snitching Apr 12 cash me owside 3
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) Apr 6 Sand man 4
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers Apr 1 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11) Mar 25 Amy 6
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC