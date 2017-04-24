Naked man arrested in south Wichita Falls
The first call about a naked man in the South Lake Park Drive area came in around 2:08 p.m. The caller said a white or Hispanic male was exposing his genitals. Another call came in around 2:46 p.m. and stated a man walked around a home in the 4900 block of South Lake Park Drive completely naked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC