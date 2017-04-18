MSU community celebrates Earth Day
Earth Day is April 22, but Midwestern State Students are already working hard to educate and preserve nature in our community. On April 20, the Environmental Science Organization hosted the Earth Day Fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC