More than 90 grams of meth leads to man's arrest
An arrest had been made this month that stems from a search warrant last summer where more than 90 grams of Methamphetamine was found. On June 27, 2016, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 5100 block of Inlet Drive in Wichita Falls where Eric Lee Portier, 36, lived.
