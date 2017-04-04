Mom at center of 'wrongful birth' deb...

Mom at center of 'wrongful birth' debate: If lawmakers cared, they would have called

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Dortha Biggs enters through the front door and rushes to greet her daughter, Lesli, who sits in a recliner, curled in fetal position. Mother and daughter lock hands and begin a ritualistic rubbing of hands, the only way they can communicate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers Apr 1 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11) Mar 25 Amy 6
snitching Mar 25 Guest 2
News Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov... Mar 22 Gay Peace on Earth 2
News Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike... Mar 7 yehoshooah adam 1
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC