Local Wichita Falls school celebrates Arbor Day
On Thursday, 1st-grade students at Franklin Elementary were given a chance to not only celebrate Arbor Day but learn important facts about trees and the important role they play on this planet. The children cited how trees play an important part in providing the planet with oxygen and their ability to provide homes for animals and wildlife.
