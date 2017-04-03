Livingston man arrested after fatal auto-pedestrian wreck
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a 37-year-old Livingston man Tuesday after he was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash that killed one man and injured another. According to a press release, the auto-pedestrian wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 59 about a mile south of Shepherd at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
|snitching
|Mar 25
|Guest
|2
|Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov...
|Mar 22
|Gay Peace on Earth
|2
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC