Killer tornado laid waste to Dallas 60 years ago today
A few months ago, we marked the first anniversary of the EF4 tornado that tore through Dallas' eastern suburbs the day after Christmas 2015. Thirteen people died in those storms, and 1,000 homes were damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
|snitching
|Mar 25
|Guest
|2
|Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov...
|Mar 22
|Gay Peace on Earth
|2
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC