Killer tornado laid waste to Dallas 6...

Killer tornado laid waste to Dallas 60 years ago today

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A few months ago, we marked the first anniversary of the EF4 tornado that tore through Dallas' eastern suburbs the day after Christmas 2015. Thirteen people died in those storms, and 1,000 homes were damaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers Apr 1 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11) Mar 25 Amy 6
snitching Mar 25 Guest 2
News Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov... Mar 22 Gay Peace on Earth 2
News Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike... Mar 7 yehoshooah adam 1
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC