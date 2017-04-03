kauz)

Wichita Falls firefighters were called out to the single-story wooden home in the 1000 block of Austin Street at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning for the blaze. The blaze took 30 minutes to get under control, but crews stayed on the scene for more than four hours to investigate.

