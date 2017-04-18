Jury takes 15 minutes to find Crowell...

Jury takes 15 minutes to find Crowell man guilty of sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

A Crowell man is sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Wednesday evening concluding a two-day jury trial in Foard County. Ronald Ray Chappell, 59, was convicted of two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
United regional (Jun '16) Apr 13 Boogy 3
snitching Apr 12 cash me owside 3
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) Apr 6 Sand man 4
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers Apr 1 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11) Mar 25 Amy 6
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Wichita County was issued at April 21 at 1:01AM CDT

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC