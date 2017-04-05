It's time for springtime birds

It's time for springtime birds

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Free Press

Such is the case with what RonTom described when I returned home from a bus trip to Wichita Falls with ladies of Fellowship Church. Remember how I told you about putting blond dog hair from my mom's dog, Buddy, into a "suet cage" for birds to use as nesting material, hanging just outside our breakfast window? Over the weekend, Ron saw hummingbirds pulling Buddy's hair from the cage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers Apr 1 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr 1 freaknana 10
Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11) Mar 25 Amy 6
snitching Mar 25 Guest 2
News Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov... Mar 22 Gay Peace on Earth 2
News Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike... Mar 7 yehoshooah adam 1
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC