Indivisible Wichita Falls holds Empty Chair Town Hall
The event was hosted by the group Indivisible Wichita Falls, a grassroots organization who claims Congressman Mac Thornberry refused to hold an in person town hall meeting in Wichita Falls. For over an hour the floor was open to anyone who had concerns or questions for Congressman Mac Thornberry, who was not in attendance.
