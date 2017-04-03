Former WFPD officer in prison for man...

Former WFPD officer in prison for manslaughter is granted parole

12 hrs ago

The former Wichita Falls Police Officer was sentenced to 8 years in prison in January 2015 for three counts of Manslaughter. In June 2011, Whitefield's patrol car hit a Pontiac Grand Am that Yeni Lopez and Gloria Montoya were in.

