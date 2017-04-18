Former WFPD officer convicted of manslaughter being released on parole today
Former Wichita Falls Police Officer, Teddie Whitefield, who was convicted of three counts of Manslaughter is scheduled to be released today. In June of 2011 Whitefield's speeding police cruiser slammed into the car Yeni Lopez and Gloria Montoya was in on Jacksboro Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC