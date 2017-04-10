Former Pizza Hut manager arrested for...

Former Pizza Hut manager arrested for embezzling money

20 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

In early March, a representative with Pizza Hut came to the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a theft of $16,133 from the store located on the 2500 block of Seymour Highway by an employee. They told officers that Cody James Armstrong-Lopez had embezzled money from the company for over a year by changing rates given to delivery drivers.

