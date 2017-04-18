Former employee suing Jody Wade Enterprises, LLC for sexual harassment
A Wichita Falls business owner is being sued by a former employee who claims they were sexually harassed by the business owner. According to legal documents, Clayton Baxter was employed as a Marketing Manager for Jody Wade Enterprises, LLC from October 24, 2016, to February 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC