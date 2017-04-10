Failed sprinkler caused $83,000 in da...

Failed sprinkler caused $83,000 in damage at WF library

Newschannel 6 has learned just how much damage a broken sprinkler head caused the Wichita Falls Public Library a month and a half ago. Jack Murphy, Wichita Falls Director Parks and Recreation, said maybe a couple thousand books were affected by the failed sprinkler.

