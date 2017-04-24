Facebook post of surveillance footage...

Facebook post of surveillance footage lands WF man behind bars

A post to a rants and raves page on Facebook led to a man's arrest for Burglary of a Vehicle in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls Police said they were called out to a home in the 3100 block of Lela Lane on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. The man who called them informed officers that Dylan Ross Standridge, 17, has just returned items he had stolen from the man's truck earlier that morning.

