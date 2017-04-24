Facebook post of surveillance footage lands WF man behind bars

A post to a rants and raves page on Facebook led to a man's arrest for Burglary of a Vehicle in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls Police said they were called out to a home in the 3100 block of Lela Lane on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. The man who called them informed officers that Dylan Ross Standridge, 17, has just returned items he had stolen from the man's truck earlier that morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.