El Paso Rep. Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Waco
Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke spoke to several dozen Democrats at the Common Grounds coffee house near the Baylor campus. "I want to listen to everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Sat
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Sat
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Sat
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
|snitching
|Mar 25
|Guest
|2
|Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov...
|Mar 22
|Gay Peace on Earth
|2
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC