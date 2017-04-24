Driver arrested for DWI following acc...

Driver arrested for DWI following accident in Wichita Falls

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Wichita Falls Police said two vehicles were traveling one in front of the other in the 2400 block of Old Iowa Park Road near Central Freeway and Wolcott Lane when the rear vehicle ran into the other vehicle. The driver that was rear-ended was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

