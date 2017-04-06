DPS arrests 45 in two week operation focused on wanted fugitives, auto theft
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday it arrested more than 40 people during a recent operation that ended March 30. The sweep, which focused on the apprehension of wanted fugitives and vehicle thefts in the Lubbock region, resulted in 45 arrests over two weeks. DPS said arrests were made in Amarillo, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.
