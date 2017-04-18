Couple arrested following traffic stop in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Police said a couple is behind bars after one tried to lie to police about who the other person was. The driver, Melissa Marie Morales, 30, told officers the man in the backseat was named Donta.
