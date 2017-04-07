Continue reading A close-up view of redistricting in a Denton neighborhood
Dione Harbour has to be careful when she opens the front door to her east Denton home. Her small dog, Max Jr., has been known to duck past her legs, bolt across Mockingbird Lane and end up in a neighbor's yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
|snitching
|Mar 25
|Guest
|2
|Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov...
|Mar 22
|Gay Peace on Earth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC