Consumer Alert: Data breach hits two Wichita Falls hotels
In Texas, 163 hotels were affected. The Holiday Inn and Candlewood Suites in Wichita Falls were affected, the Holiday Inn in Lawton and the Holiday Inn in Altus were also affected.
