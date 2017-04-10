Congressman Mac Thornberry discusses international affairs
Wednesday, Congressman Mac Thornberry was in Wichita Falls to discuss multiple topics including tension between Syria and North Korea, as well as the future of the NATO Alliance. "I also think the President was right when saying these other NATO countries need to do more to contribute to NATO's operations," said Thornberry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|1 min
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|17 hr
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC